Kern County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Bakersfield man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Bakersfield man.

According to the KCSO, 71-year-old Joe Gonzales last spoke to his family in June 2021. He was last seen in the 6600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in East Bakersfield.

Gonzales is described as 5'3" Hispanic man and weighing about 100 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.