Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Kern County Sheriff's Office
Missing, Layla Romo
Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 15, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Layla Romo was last seen on Monday, November 8th.

The 16-year-old Hispanic girl is described as standing 4'11" tall and weighing about 105 lbs. She has brown hair with highlights and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, blue skinny jeans, black socks, white slip-on sandals, and was carrying a black Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Romo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00145199

