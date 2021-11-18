Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Bakersfield teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to KCSO, 16-year-old Saige Vest was last seen on October 30th in the 5600 block of Gosford Road in Bakersfield.

She is described as white, standing 5'6" tall, and weighing about 100 lbs. He has black and red hair and green eyes. She has piercings in both nostrils, septum, and right eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Vest’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00142583.

