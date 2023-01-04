Companies begin giving raises to keep employees amid strong job market

(KERO) — The strong job market has prompted a lot of companies to give generous raises this year in an effort to prevent employees from leaving.

Workers who stuck with their same employers are enjoying the biggest raises in nearly a quarter century, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which began keeping records in 1997.

In November, the median wage growth over the past year for those remaining at the same job was 5.5 percent. Workers who switched jobs had it even better, with a median wage growth of 7.7 percent