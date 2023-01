(KERO) — Goldman Sachs is the latest company hit by mass layoffs.

A source familiar with the situation says the investment banking firm is letting go of as many as 3,200 workers this week. Most of the layoffs will affect the company's core banking and trading divisions.

Other global banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citi-Group, have also cut jobs in recent months as rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and inflation impact Wall Street.