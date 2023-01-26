IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, 1.5 percent of global workforce

(KERO) — IBM has become the latest tech giant to slash thousands of jobs.

The company plans to eliminate 3,900 positions, equal to 1.5 percent of its global workforce. IBM announced the cuts on Wed, Jan 25, saying they were related to the previously announced spinoff and sale of two business units. The move will cost IBM approximately $300 million this quarter.

This news comes as other major tech companies, such as Google and Microsoft, have downsized their workforces in response to the gloomy global economic outlook.