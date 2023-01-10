LinkedIn gains popularity as workers are laid off

(KERO) — LinkedIn is seeing a resurgence, thanks in part to recent layoffs in the tech and media industries.

In 2022, the LinkedIn mobile app was downloaded about 58 million times. That's up 10 percent from the previous year, according to research firm Sensor Tower. Linked in says it has seen "record engagement" among its 875 million members.

Meanwhile, there were 22 percent more posts in November mentioning "open to work" compared to the prior year. Linkedin saw a 17 percent year-over-year revenue growth in three months, ending in September.