Beer prices rise 7 percent
(KERO) — Beer drinkers are having to dig a little deeper into their pockets.
The alcohol consulting company Bump Williams says beer prices jumped 7 percent during the last 13 weeks of 2022.
Analysts say breweries have had to raise prices due to inflation and the increased cost of shipping and ingredients.
