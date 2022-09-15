Chipotle ends $3 burrito "loophole" after TikTok trend

(KERO) — After getting wind of a viral TikTok trend, Chipotle has changed its menu policy online.

A TikTok trend that detailed how to get a burrito from Chipotle for $3 has led Chipotle to change its online menu. The TikTok, which began circulating in July, showed a way to order a single soft taco with all toppings and the tortilla on the side for only $3. All the individual ingredients could then be put together to make a regular-size burrito, which typically costs around $9 to $10. The TikTok video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Chipotle has now changed its policy to limit what can be ordered from the app. A Chipotle official said in a statement: "A single taco with all those toppings on the side can no longer be ordered online and the social media trend resulted in a poor experience for employees and customers waiting for orders."