(KERO) — Fast food chain Del Taco will give free guacamole to customers on Friday, September 16th, at participating locations.

To celebrate National Guacamole Day, Del Taco will be providing two to three scoops of Del Fresh Guac guacamole on any item. The offer is only valid through the Del Taco app. Customers who want the deal must sign up or already be signed up for Del Taco's rewards program, Del Yeah! Rewards. Guests may only use the offer one time.