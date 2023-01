(KERO) — "I need this for my soul."

That's what one person wrote online about Pizza Hut's "Big New Yorker" pizza. It's a huge pizza from the 90s that was a fan favorite. Now, 25 years later, it's back.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30 percent "bigger" than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices. A plain cheese costs under 14 dollars.

The Big New Yorker is only available for a limited time.