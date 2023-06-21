Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing teen sisters

Sheanica Austin-Turner, 14, and Michelle Austin-Turner, 13, were last seen in East Bakersfield near the 700 block of Williams Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tues, June 20.
Sheanica Austin-Turner, 14, and Michelle Austin-Turner, 13
23ABC
Sheanica Austin-Turner, 14, and Michelle Austin-Turner, 13
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 10:35:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding two missing teenage sisters who are considered to be "at-risk."

Sheanica Austin-Turner, 14, and Michelle Austin-Turner, 13, were last seen in East Bakersfield near the 700 block of Williams Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tues, June 20. According to the BPD, they are considered at-risk due to their age and due to "being first-time runaways."

The BPD did not provide a description of the girls, however, photos of the girls were provided and can be viewed below.

Anyone with information on the Austin-Turner sisters' whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database