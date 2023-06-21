Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing teen sisters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding two missing teenage sisters who are considered to be "at-risk."

Sheanica Austin-Turner, 14, and Michelle Austin-Turner, 13, were last seen in East Bakersfield near the 700 block of Williams Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tues, June 20. According to the BPD, they are considered at-risk due to their age and due to "being first-time runaways."

The BPD did not provide a description of the girls, however, photos of the girls were provided and can be viewed below.

Anyone with information on the Austin-Turner sisters' whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

