Bakersfield Police Department searching for runaway teen

SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a runaway teen.

Zion Jones was last seen on September 21st at 7:00 p.m. in the 5200 Block of Pepper Tree Lane. The 13-year-old Jones is considered at risk due to being a first-time runaway and his age.

He is described as an African American male standing 5’6” and weighing 125 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, white jeans, and black shoes with green shoelaces.

Anyone with information regarding Zion Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.