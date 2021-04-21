Bakersfield Police searching for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

According to the BPD, 13-year-old Mia Martinez was last seen on April 20th in the 1200 block of Townsley Avenue. She is considered at-risk because of her age and she has no history of running away.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic female standing 4’9” and about 125 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.