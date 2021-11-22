Bakersfield Police seek help finding 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Violet Kache Johnson, 16, was last seen at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21st and is considered at-risk due being missing for the first time, police said.

Violet is described as a Black girl, 5-foot-4-inches in height, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and red Adidas sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.