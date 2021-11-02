Watch
Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old-boy

Bakersfield Police Department
Matthew Palafox
Posted at 7:39 AM, Nov 02, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding missing 12-year-old boy.

Matthew Palafox, 12, is considered at risk due to his age and being his first time missing.

Matthew is a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-7-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 1st n the 2600 block of Buddy Drive.

Matthew was last seen wearing a white hooded zipped sweater and black sweatpants and carrying a Swiss backpack.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

