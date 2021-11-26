Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. She is considered at-risk due to it being her first time missing.

Natalie Lafradez, 15, was last seen at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 500 Block of Monterrey Street, according to BPD.

Natalie is described as an Asian girl, 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black t-shirt, dark basketball shorts and black slides.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.