Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department
Natalie Lafradez, 15, was last seen at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 500 Block of Monterrey Street, according to BPD.<br/>Natalie is described as an Asian girl, 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black t-shirt, dark basketball shorts and black slides.
Natalie Lafradez, 15,
Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 10:09:22-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. She is considered at-risk due to it being her first time missing.

Natalie Lafradez, 15, was last seen at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 500 Block of Monterrey Street, according to BPD.

Natalie is described as an Asian girl, 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black t-shirt, dark basketball shorts and black slides.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database