Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing 62-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help find a missing 62-year-old man who is considered at-risk because he has dementia.

Jose Dalores Nunez, 62, was last seen at his home at about 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 31st, 2022, near McKee Road and Hughes Lane. Nunez frequently visits the area of Taft Highway.

Nunez is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. Nunez was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a black jacket, black Adidas sweats, white/gray Nike shoes and a Black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding Nunez’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.