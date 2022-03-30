Watch
Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing at-risk man

MISSING: Alex Quiroz, 40
Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing man who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Alex Quiroz was last seen March 29th, 2022, in the 10 block of Clyde Street
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:24:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing man, Alex Quiroz, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Quiroz was last seen March 29th, 2022, in the 10 block of Clyde Street. Quiroz is described as a Hispanic man, 40-years-old, 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Quiroz's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

