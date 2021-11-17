Bakersfield Police seek help finding runaway 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community's help finding a missing runaway 16-year-old girl.

Aniyah Lee, 16, was last seen Nov.9th in the 700 block of Vine Street and is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Aniyah is described as a Black girl, 5-foot-6-inches tall weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown curly shoulder length hair. She has a piercing under the center of her nose.

Anyone with information regarding Lee’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.