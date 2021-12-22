Bakersfield Police seek help finding runaway 17-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing runaway 17-year-old boy.

Ricardo Serrato, 17, was last seen at about 6:15 p.m. Dec. 16th, 2021, in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Serrato is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Serrato is described as a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a red Hollister shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Serrato’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.