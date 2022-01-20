Bakersfield Police seek help finding runaway teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing runaway 17-year-old boy.

Landon Baker was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19th in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Street.

He is considered at-risk due to medical issues.

Baker, 17, is described as a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.