Bakersfield Police seek help finding runaway teen boy

Bakersfield Police Department
Landon Baker
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 09:50:17-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing runaway 17-year-old boy.

Landon Baker was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19th in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Street.

He is considered at-risk due to medical issues.

Baker, 17, is described as a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

