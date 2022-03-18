Bakersfield Police seek helping finding runaway 13-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seek help finding a runaway boy.

Dominick Ramiro Rivera, 13, was last seen on March 17th, 2022, in the 1100 block of 1st Street. Rivera is considered at-risk due to his age and being a first-time runaway. He is described as a Hispanic boy, 13-years-old, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Rivera was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and white slide-on sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Rivera’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.