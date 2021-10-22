Watch
Bakersfield Police seeks help finding at-risk missing woman Myhwa Yoon

Posted at 6:59 AM, Oct 22, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help finding an at-risk 22-year-old woman.

BPD said Myhwa Yoon was last seen at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in 5200 block of Silver Springs Lane. She is considered at-risk due to being
it being her first time missing and due to mental health.

Yoon is described as a Hispanic/Asian woman, 5-foot-one-half-inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

