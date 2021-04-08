BPD seeking the community's help in locating missing juvenile Michael Amezcua

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Michael Amezcua was last seen at 5307 Vista Del Mar Ave in Southwest Bakersfield on April 7th.

He is considered at-risk with no prior history of running away. He was last seen wearing a grey Yankees t-shirt, black pants, and grey Nike shoes. He’s described as 5’11” in height, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.