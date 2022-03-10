BPD seeks help finding missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing man who is at risk due to a medical condition.

Andrew Tuiasosopo, 55, was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, at 8000 Kroll Way, #104.

Tuiasosopo is described as a 55-year-old Pacific Islander man, 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes and has several tribal tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown flannel shirt, tan shorts, tan shoes, and Tuiasosopo was last seen driving a 2001 Gray Dodge Ram 2500 with a California plate of 27992R2.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 661-327-7111.