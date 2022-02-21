Watch
BPD seeks help finding missing at-risk woman

Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing woman who is considered at risk due to dementia and requiring special care. Catherine Condeff was last seen at about 8:11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21st in the 11000 block of Grand Prairie Way.
Catherine Condeff
Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing woman who is considered at risk due to dementia and requiring special care.

Catherine Condeff was last seen at about 8:11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21st in the 11000 block of Grand Prairie Way.

Condeff is described as a white woman, 65-years old, 4-foot-11inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with blonde/white hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt printed with “God is good,” black pants, a black jacket, and no shoes.

Condeff has dementia and requires special care.

Anyone with information about Condeff's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

