(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen in his vehicle on April 10.

KCSO said Charles Prunty has blonde hair, is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen in a 4-door white Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information regarding Prunty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.