KCSO seeks help finding at-risk missing adult

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding an at-risk missing adult Donald Greasham Sr. He was last seen Jan. 25th, 2022.

Greasham, 63, was last seen leaving his home in Rosamond to go grocery shopping. He is considered at risk due to mental health issues.

Greasham is described as a 63-year-old Black man, 6-foot-1-inch tall weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater and black pants. Greasham left in a white 1990 Cadillac DeVille and was possibly driving to the Lancaster area.

Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 661-861-3110. Reference case #2022-0000968.