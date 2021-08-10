Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 8-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing 8-year-old Shamyrah Munns. She was last seen in the company of Felicia Mcwright in the Mojave area on August 9th at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Munns is described as standing 4'4" tall and weighing 45 lbs. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Mcwright is described as an African-American woman standing is 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mcwright may possibly be heading to an unknown residence in California City or the Lancaster area with Munns.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.