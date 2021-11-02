Law enforcement: Missing teen girl, Angelina Catalan, may be in Bakersfield area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement believes that missing a 15-year-old girl is still in California and may be in the Bakersfield area, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Angelina Catalan, 15, from Bakersfield, has been missing since March 23. At the time that she was reported missing, Angelina was 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighed 130 pounds. She is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Angelina or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 1-661-327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.