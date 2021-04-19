McFarland family offering reward for information in case of missing loved one

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The family of a McFarland man is asking the community for help in locating their missing loved one.

According to the McFarland Police Department, Oscar Eduardo Olivia, 27, was reported missing on April 11. He is described as Hispanic, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a goatee and mustache.

Olivia was last seen at 234 San Lucas Street, his home address in McFarland. Police said he was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a black shirt with some type of mural on it. He was wearing white tennis shoes and white socks and a black ballcap with an unknown mural on the front.

According to Olivia's family, he struggles with valley fever and requires treatment daily. His family is now offering a $3,000 reward for any information that can help lead them to Olivia's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call McFarland Police at (661) 792-2121.