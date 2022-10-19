MISSING: Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m. He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Murillo is considered at risk due to no previous history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.