Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17

Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m.
MISSING: Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17
23ABC News
MISSING: Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 20:04:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m. He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Murillo is considered at risk due to no previous history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database