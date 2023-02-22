MISSING: Alan Navarro, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing child.

Alan Navarro was last seen in the 2700 block of Bernard Street in Bakersfield on February 21, 2023 at 3:00 pm. He is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Navarro is described as a Hispanic male, 12-years-old, standing 5'6" and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Alan Navarro's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.