MISSING: Alana Kira Elam, 15

Alana Kira Elam, 15, was last seen in Southeast Bakersfield near the 1000 block of Guerrero Avenue on Thurs, April 13. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 14, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager who is considered at-risk.

Alana Kira Elam, 15, was last seen in Southeast Bakersfield near the 1000 block of Guerrero Avenue on Thurs, April 13. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway, according to the BPD.

Elam is described as being White. She is approximately five foot three inches tall and weighs 94 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Elam's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database