MISSING: Alfonso Cruz Reyes, 79

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly man considered to be at risk.

Alfonso Cruz Reyes, 79, was last seen near the 1200 block of Weaver Avenue in Delano on Thurs, Feb 2. He had left the area in a brown 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, license plate #7YBP311.

Reyes is described as Filipino. He is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He is balding but has some black and grey hair. He has brown eyes. Reyes was last seen wearing a grey beanie with a green sweater and jeans.

According to the Delano Police Department, Reyes is considered at risk due to multiple health ailments. "The family is concerned for his well-being," said the department in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Reyes is asked to call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377.