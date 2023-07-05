MISSING: Andrew Elliott, 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man who is considered to be "at-risk."

Andrew Elliott, 18, was last seen with a skateboard in Northwest Bakersfield near the 9200 block of Claro de Luna Drive. He is considered to be at-risk due to a medical condition, according to the BPD.

Elliott is described as being White. He is approximately five foot four inches tall and weighs 122 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Elliott was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with red sunglasses worn over black prescription glasses. He was also wearing a black Under Armour tank top with grey shorts and black Under Armour shoes.

Anyone with information on Elliott's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

