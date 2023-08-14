Watch Now
MISSING: Angel Daniel Mendoza-Ramos, 17

Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 14:37:29-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway 17-year-old considered “at risk” due to mental health concerns.

Angel Daniel Mendoza-Ramos was last seen on August 12 in the 100 block of Candy Street at approximately 3:50 a.m. He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Madsen’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

