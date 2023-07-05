MISSING: Angel Medina, 35

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man who is considered to be "at-risk."

Angel Medina, 35, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 6300 block of Akers Road around 3 p.m. on Tues, July 4. Medina is considered to be at risk due to being autistic and non-verbal, according to the BPD.

Medina is described as being Hispanic. He is approximately five foot 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Medina was last seen wearing either a Rams or Lakers sports team jersey with blue jeans and brown hiking boots. His notable features include a scar on the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with information on Medina or his whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

