MISSING: Angela Craft, 38

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing woman who is considered at-risk.

Angela Craft, 38, was last seen in Central Bakersfield near the 700 block of 8th Street on Sun, March 19. According to the BPD, Craft is considered to be at risk because of a "medical concern."

Craft is described as White. She is approximately five foot four inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Craft was last seen wearing a green knit beanie with a pink sweater, blue jeans, and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Craft's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.