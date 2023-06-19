MISSING: Anna Lopez, 80

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing elderly woman considered to be "at-risk."

Anna Lopez, 80, was last seen walking in East Bakersfield near the 4500 block of Upland Point Drive, close to Highway 178 and Fairfax Road, on Sun, June 18. According to the BPD, she is considered at-risk due to a "medical condition." There is a Silver Alert out for Lopez.

Lopez is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately four foot ten inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. Lopez was last seen wearing "a brown sweatshirt over a purple vest over a short-sleeved blue short" with dark pants.

Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

