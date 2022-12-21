Missing: Apollonia Davis, 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

Apollonia Davis was last seen on December 20, 2022 in the 1200 block of 38th Street in Bakersfield. Davis is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Davis is described as a 19-year-old Native American female standing 5'1" and weighing approximately 97 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Davis' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.