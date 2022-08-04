FOUND: April Rebiejo, 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (ERKO)_ — UPDATE: April Rebiejo was found. No additional information is available at this time.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old.

April Rebiejo was last seen near Highway 58 and Enos Lane on Wednesday, August 3rd.

April is described as a 10-year-old girl standing 4' 9" tall and weighing about 80 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue tee shirt and blue shorts.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.