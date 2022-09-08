Watch Now
MISSING: Arianna Perez, 14

Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen, Arianna Perez, who is considered at-risk due to her age and suspicious circumstances. She was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sept. 7th, 2022, in the 3500 block of White Lane.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 12:01:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting help from the community in regard to a missing minor.

Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen on September 7th at 7 p.m. near the 3500 block of White Lane. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Perez is considered at risk due to age, as well as suspicious circumstances.

Perez is described as a white female with faded red hair, green eyes, and a nose piercing. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Perez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

