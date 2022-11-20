MISSING: Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teen.

Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on November 18, 2022. Morales is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Morales is described as a Hispanic female, 14 years old standing 4’4” and weighing abut 90 lbs. Morales has brown hair with purple highlights, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.