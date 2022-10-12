Watch Now
MISSING: Ashley Michelle Sinden, 21

Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 12, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Ashley Michelle Sinden, 21, was last seen on Monday, October 3rd. She is described as being white with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Sinden has a tattoo on her right shoulder that says "Alejandro."

Photo of Ashley Michelle Sinden

Anyone with information on Sinden's whereabouts should call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

