MISSING: Ashley Ramos, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Ashley Ramos was last seen on July 15 in the 600 block of Dolores Street. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5'2” tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light pink hooded sweater with the “Hollister, California” logo, dark brown sweatpants, white “Converse” shoes, and a dark blue or black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.