BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk adult.

Derrick Richard Austin, 25, was last seen around 1:00 pm in the 6000 block of Chandler Street in Bakersfield on December 12, 2022. Austin is considered at-risk due to a mental condition.

Austin is a white male, 25 years old, standing 5'7" and weighing about 150 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, red Polo shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black slippers.

Anyone with any information about Austin's whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.