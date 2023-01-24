Watch Now
MISSING AT-RISK: Rosalia Salazar, 17

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding an at-risk missing teen with no history of running away.
Missing: Rosalia Salazar
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 23, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding a runaway teenager.

Rosalia Salazar was last seen on January 19, 2023 at approximately 10:30 am in the 500 block of Real Road. Salazar is considered at-risk due to having no prior instances of running away.

Rosalia Salazar is a 17-year-old Hispanic female standing 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on Salazar's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

