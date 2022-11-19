Watch Now
MISSING: Autumn Heflen, 16

The Bakersfield Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager with no history of running away.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Nov 18, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who is considered at-risk for having no history of running away.

Autumn Heflen was last seen on November 18th in the 3500 block of Union Avenue. Heflen is described as a 16-year-old white female standing 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about Autumn Heflen's whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.

